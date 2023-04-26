Israel’s Population Nears 10 Million on 75th Independence Day

As Israelis celebrate the Jewish state’s 75th Independence Day with traditional barbecues, nature hikes, official ceremonies, air force flybys, and other activities, the Central Bureau of Statistics released statistics on the country’s population growth and economic success.

Israel’s population is set to reach 10 million soon, marking a twelvefold increase since its establishment in 1948, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The CBS said Israel’s population currently stands at 9,727,000, of which 73.5% are Jewish, 21% are Arab, and 5.5% are other minorities. The population increased by 216,000 people since its last birthday— 2.3% more than the previous year—with 183,000 babies born and 79,000 immigrants arriving. The CBS also revealed that 51,000 people died over the past year. More than a quarter of the population, 28%, is made up of children aged 14 or under, while 12% is over the age of 65.

Israel’s dramatic population growth since 1948 was partly due to the arrival of 3.3 million immigrants to the country, including 1.5 million immigrants who have arrived since 1990. By 2030, the population is predicted to reach 11.1 million and 15.2 million by Israel’s centenary year in 2048.

On the economic front, Israel has seen real growth per capita reach 4.4% in 2022, compared to 3.3% for countries in the European Union. Israel’s real growth per capita also reached 23.4% over the period of 2012-2022, compared to 14.7% for EU countries.