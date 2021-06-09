Jordanian Jailed in Israel For 20 Years Returns Home

The longest-serving Jordanian prisoner in an Israeli jail returned home Tuesday at the end of a 20-year sentence. Abdullah Abu Jaber, 44, was convicted of placing a bomb on an Israeli bus in Tel Aviv in December 2000, which detonated and injured more than a dozen Israelis. Abu Jaber had been legally working in Israel at the time of the attack.

Some 22 Jordanians are currently being held in Israeli prisons, according to Reuters.

He reportedly received a hero’s welcome in the Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp located near Amman.

Jordan and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1994.