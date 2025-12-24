Knesset Advances Bill for Politically Appointed Probe Into Oct. 7 Hamas Attack

The preliminary reading of a bill that would establish a politically appointed investigation into the Hamas invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 instead of a state commission, passed the Knesset on Wednesday. The highly contested bill, sponsored by Likud MK Ariel Kallner, passed by a margin of 53-48.

The bill received the Ministerial Committee for Legislation’s approval on Monday and will be transferred to the Law and Justice Committee for preparation for the next readings.

Several coalition lawmakers were absent from the vote, among them Likud MK Yuli Edelstein and New Hope’s Zeev Elkin. The legislation was backed by the ultra-Orthodox Shas party and United Torah Judaism’s Degel HaTorah faction, while Agudat Yisrael members either stayed out of the chamber or, in one instance, abstained.

During the vote, Kallner declared, “I’m here today to extend a hand and do this together, with a bill for a state commission that is national, equitable, and balanced.”

Some opposition leaders wore black and tore up copies of the bill in protest.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not attend the Knesset during the vote because he had a speaking engagement at the Israel Air Force pilot cadets ceremony.

Those who opposed the bill approved of the usual procedure for such investigations, which involves the president of the High Court appointing a state commission of inquiry.

Under the current bill, six members would be chosen by the Knesset, half by coalition members and half by the opposition.

Legal authorities and opposition members have denounced the bill, claiming it politicizes the probe into Oct. 7 and limits the independence of the judiciary.