Kuwait Gets 4th Government in 2 Years
A new government coalition was sworn in for Kuwait, the fourth government since December 2019 and the fourth government formed by Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. The last government resigned in November after feuding over reforms. Kuwait is the only Arab Gulf state with a fully elected parliament. The new cabinet includes three opposition lawmakers and one pro-government lawmaker. The opposition remains committed to ousting the prime minister.
