Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Landmine Blast Kills 2 Children, Injures 3 in Yemen’s Al-Jawf Province
News Updates
YEMEN
landmine
Al-Jawf
civilian casualties
Houthi conflict

Landmine Blast Kills 2 Children, Injures 3 in Yemen’s Al-Jawf Province

The Media Line Staff
05/28/2023

In a tragic incident on Saturday, two children were killed and three others, including their parents, were injured when their vehicle detonated a landmine in the al-Masloub district of Yemen’s northern province of Al-Jawf, according to an anonymous local official. The family was traveling approximately 143 km northeast of the capital, Sanaa, when the blast occurred.

This incident adds to the growing casualties caused by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXOs) in Yemen. The United Nations recently reported 121 civilian casualties in the first quarter of 2023 alone due to these explosives, particularly in the governorates of Hodeidah, Al-Jawf, and Marib. Heavy rainfall in these regions dislodged the explosive devices, elevating the risk of unintentional detonations.

Yemen, embroiled in a bitter conflict between the internationally-recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi group since late 2014, is plagued by millions of landmines and UXOs. These explosives pose a constant threat to civilian lives and security, a crisis expected to persist for years to come.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.