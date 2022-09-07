Lebanese Lawmaker: Border Talks With Israel Going in ‘Right Direction’

Elias Bou Saab, the deputy speaker of the Lebanese parliament, said Tuesday that September could be a key month in the maritime border negotiations being conducted indirectly between Lebanon and Israel. “Things are going in the right direction,” he said, following a meeting with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace, “and we should remain hopeful that this file will end soon.” US mediator Amos Hochstein’s expected visit this week would “not bring a definitive solution” to the border dispute, Bou Saab said, but it would be “another positive step toward one.” He added that ongoing communications with Hochstein were expected to “intensify” in September. “There are many complications, but they are being solved one after the other, and for that reason, we are saying that things are on the right path,” he said.