This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Prosecutor Orders Arrest of Lawmaker Over Beirut Port Blast
Beirut Port in the aftermath of the explosion, Aug. 9, 2020. (Mahdi Shojaeian/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Lebanon
Beirut port explosion
arrest warrants

Prosecutor Orders Arrest of Lawmaker Over Beirut Port Blast

The Media Line Staff
12/15/2021

Lebanon’s public prosecutor has ordered the arrest of ex-Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, a member of the Lebanese Parliament who is an ally of Hizbullah, over the investigation into last year’s Beirut Port explosion, according to reports citing unnamed judicial sources. Investigating judge Tarek Bitar first issued a warrant for Khalil’s arrest on October 12 after he failed to show up for a scheduled interrogation.

The Lebanese government is continuing to investigate what triggered the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion that left more than 200 people dead and some 6,000 people injured. The massive explosion that devastated the capital and left some 300,000 people homeless was caused by a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at the port in unsafe conditions.

Khalil is one of several current and former senior politicians and security officials charged in connection with the explosion. Those charged in the explosion claim Bitar is biased and does not have the authority to charge them, and have called for his removal from the case.

The warrant calls for Khalil to be arrested after January 1, 2022, when parliament is out of session, since the Lebanese constitution does not allow lawmakers to be arrested while the legislature is in session.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.