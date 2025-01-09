This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon Ends Presidential Void, Elects US-Backed General Joseph Aoun
Newly elected Lebanese president Joseph Aoun (L) stands next to the parliament speaker Nabih Berri as he delivers a speech at the parliament building in Beirut January 9, 2025. (ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Lebanon Ends Presidential Void, Elects US-Backed General Joseph Aoun

The Media Line Staff
01/09/2025

Lebanon’s parliament elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president on Thursday, filling a 14-month leadership void with a figure widely approved by the United States and international allies. The vote underscores Hezbollah’s diminished influence following its war with Israel and regional shifts, including the fall of its ally Bashar Assad in Syria.

Aoun, a 60-year-old Maronite Christian, secured 99 votes in the second round of voting, surpassing the required 65-vote threshold. Momentum behind his candidacy grew after Hezbollah’s initial candidate, Suleiman Frangieh, withdrew and endorsed Aoun. International envoys from France, Saudi Arabia, and the US also supported his election, with Saudi officials reportedly linking international financial assistance to resolving Lebanon’s leadership crisis.

“This is a clear message from the international community that they are ready to support Lebanon, but that requires a president and a functioning government,” said Christian lawmaker Michel Mouawad, who backed Aoun.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Aoun’s election is seen as a first step toward stabilizing Lebanon’s fractured institutions. The presidency has been vacant since Michel Aoun (no relation) left office in October 2022, leaving the country without a fully empowered cabinet. Lebanon’s political system now requires the new president to consult lawmakers to appoint a Sunni Muslim prime minister to form a government.

As commander of the US-backed Lebanese Army since 2017, Aoun has maintained critical US aid and cooperation with international stakeholders. He is expected to play a pivotal role in implementing a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, which involves deploying the Lebanese military in southern Lebanon as both sides withdraw forces.

News Updates
Hezbollah
Israel
Joseph Aoun
Lebanon
Maronite Christian
Michel Mouawad
Sunni Muslim
United States
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods