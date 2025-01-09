Lebanon Ends Presidential Void, Elects US-Backed General Joseph Aoun

Lebanon’s parliament elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president on Thursday, filling a 14-month leadership void with a figure widely approved by the United States and international allies. The vote underscores Hezbollah’s diminished influence following its war with Israel and regional shifts, including the fall of its ally Bashar Assad in Syria.

Aoun, a 60-year-old Maronite Christian, secured 99 votes in the second round of voting, surpassing the required 65-vote threshold. Momentum behind his candidacy grew after Hezbollah’s initial candidate, Suleiman Frangieh, withdrew and endorsed Aoun. International envoys from France, Saudi Arabia, and the US also supported his election, with Saudi officials reportedly linking international financial assistance to resolving Lebanon’s leadership crisis.

“This is a clear message from the international community that they are ready to support Lebanon, but that requires a president and a functioning government,” said Christian lawmaker Michel Mouawad, who backed Aoun.

Aoun’s election is seen as a first step toward stabilizing Lebanon’s fractured institutions. The presidency has been vacant since Michel Aoun (no relation) left office in October 2022, leaving the country without a fully empowered cabinet. Lebanon’s political system now requires the new president to consult lawmakers to appoint a Sunni Muslim prime minister to form a government.

As commander of the US-backed Lebanese Army since 2017, Aoun has maintained critical US aid and cooperation with international stakeholders. He is expected to play a pivotal role in implementing a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, which involves deploying the Lebanese military in southern Lebanon as both sides withdraw forces.