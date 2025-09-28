Lebanon Marks First Anniversary of Nasrallah’s Death as Debate Over Disarming Hezbollah Grows 

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday urged citizens to unite behind a “strong and just state” as the country marked one year since the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and senior figure Hashem Safieddine. Both were killed in an Israeli airstrike during the war last year.

A memorial was held in Beirut with large crowds of Hezbollah supporters waving the group’s banners alongside Lebanese, Iranian, and Palestinian flags. The ceremony was attended by Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, though Lebanese authorities barred two Iranian flights carrying additional participants after Israeli warnings.

In remarks delivered after returning from the UN General Assembly, Aoun called on citizens to “safeguard the sacrifices of our people” and said the country’s challenges “can only be addressed through national unity.” He stressed the importance of “one state, one army and constitutional institutions that uphold sovereignty and dignity.”

Political tensions have been heightened by Hezbollah’s unauthorized projection of Nasrallah’s image on Beirut’s Raouche Rock, which drew protests from lawmakers and led Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to tighten regulations for such displays.

During his visit, Larijani met Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Salam. The prime minister emphasized that ties with Iran must rest on mutual respect and non-interference. Larijani, however, described Lebanon as “an impregnable trench against the Israeli entity” and warned that Israel would face a “strong response” if it struck Iran.

The anniversary comes as Beirut moves to dismantle Hezbollah’s military arm, though deputy leader Naim Qassem rejected the effort, declaring, “We will never abandon our weapons.”