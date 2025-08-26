Libyan Coast Guard Shoots at European Ship Rescuing Migrants  

Libya’s coast guard opened fire on a European rescue vessel in international waters of the Mediterranean as it was searching for a boat of migrants, mostly from Sudan, according to the humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee. The incident, which took place Sunday about 40 nautical miles north of the Libyan coast, marked one of the most violent confrontations yet between European rescue ships and Libya’s EU-backed patrol units.

The Ocean Viking, chartered by SOS Mediterranee in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, had already rescued 87 people from two boats, including many fleeing war in Sudan, when it came under fire. Search and rescue coordinator Angelo Selim said the Libyan vessel closed in before opening fire for nearly 20 minutes. “At first I didn’t recognize the sound, but when the windows shattered above me, we dropped to the floor,” he recalled. Selim said automatic weapons were used and the coast guard later warned over the radio in Arabic: “If you don’t leave the area we will come and kill you all.”

Video footage released by the NGO shows men pointing weapons, shattered glass, and damaged equipment. While no injuries were reported, SOS Mediterranee described the attack as “an outrageous and unacceptable act” and accused the Libyan coast guard of repeatedly endangering lives and violating international law.

The patrol boat used in the incident was a 2023 donation from Italy to Libya under the European Union’s border management program. Frontex, the EU’s border agency, called the shooting “deeply concerning” and urged a swift investigation.

The Ocean Viking is now en route to Italy with those rescued, though the migrants it was searching for remain unaccounted for. SOS Mediterranee has demanded accountability, saying such attacks threaten life-saving humanitarian operations at sea.