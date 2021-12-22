This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Libya’s Presidential Election Postponed by Interim Parliament
News Updates
Libya
presidential elections
postponed

Libya’s Presidential Election Postponed by Interim Parliament

The Media Line Staff
12/22/2021

Presidential elections in Libya scheduled for Friday will not go ahead as planned, the country’s parliament announced on Wednesday. The parliament, led by an interim government, did not announce a new date for the elections. The delay had been expected due to infighting over the legalities of the poll. Forces affiliated with different armed groups have been deploying in the capital, Tripoli, in recent days, according to the United Nations. Such mobilization “creates tensions and increases the risk of clashes that could spiral into conflict,” the UN Support Mission in Libya said in a statement Tuesday ahead of the cancelation of the elections. It is not known who will control the country after Friday, the day that the interim government’s mandate expires.

The United Nations-backed Tripoli-based unity government of interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah took office in March with a mandate to lead the country to the December elections. There are dozens of announced presidential candidates, including Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son of the former dictator, Moammar Gadhafi, who was ousted in 2011. The parliament announced in October that elections for the Libyan House of Representatives would be postponed from December,

Libya has been divided since 2015 between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli and the government of military leader Khalifa Hafta’s House of Representatives in Tobruk. A cease-fire between the two sides has been holding for the last year. Libya has been roiled by conflict since Moammar Gadhafi was removed from office.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.