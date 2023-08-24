Donate
Malka Leifer, Extradited From Israel, Sentenced to 15 Years for Sexually Abusing Sisters in Melbourne School
(L-R) Sisters Nicole Meyer, Elly Sapper, and Dassi Erlich speak to the media outside the County Court in Melbourne on Aug. 24, 2023 after ex-headmistress Malka Leifer was sentenced to 15 years in jail for sexually abusing Dassi and Elly at an Australian Jewish school, before fleeing to Israel and being extradited back. (William West/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
08/24/2023

Malka Leifer, an ex-headmistress who sexually abused two sisters at the Addass Israel School in Melbourne’s ultra-Orthodox community, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. Leifer, a mother of eight, was found guilty of 18 charges of sexual assault against sisters Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper, ending their decadelong pursuit of justice. The offenses occurred from 2004 to 2007 when the victims were teenagers.

Leifer fled to Israel in 2008 when accusations arose and fought her extradition through more than 70 hearings. The dual Israeli-Australian citizen was returned to Australia in 2021, where she was convicted. However, a jury acquitted her of sexually assaulting a third sister, Nicole Meyer.

Victoria County Court Judge Mark Gamble condemned Leifer for her “insidious offending” and “callous indifference” to her victims. He highlighted the difficulty the sisters faced in coming forward, given Leifer’s status within their close-knit religious community. She will be ineligible for parole for 11 years.

Erlich expressed relief outside the court, saying that “the voices of survivors will not and cannot be silenced.”

