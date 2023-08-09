Mediterranean Shipwreck Claims 41 Lives; UN Agencies Urge Improved Rescue Operations

Forty-one migrants, including three children, are presumed dead following a shipwreck, UN agencies announced on Wednesday. Rescued by a merchant vessel and later transported to Lampedusa by the Italian coastguard, only four survivors — a 13-year-old boy, a woman, and two men — reached the Italian island. Although in generally good health, as confirmed by the Italian Red Cross, the survivors, hailing from Ivory Coast and Guinea, relayed their harrowing experience of floating on inner tubes after their boat capsized, eventually reaching another vessel. This recent disaster adds to a growing number of migrant fatalities in the Mediterranean. Just days earlier, 16 migrants perished near Tunisia and Western Sahara, with 30 more missing off Lampedusa. This perilous Central Mediterranean route to Europe, known as the world’s deadliest crossing, has witnessed over 1,800 deaths this year, more than twice last year’s count during the same period. Advocates emphasize the urgent need for enhanced search and rescue operations, safer legal pathways to Europe, and a crackdown on unscrupulous human traffickers.