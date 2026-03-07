Missiles Strike Gulf States Despite Iranian President’s Earlier Apology

Explosions and damage were reported Saturday evening across several Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, as Iran launched missiles and drones toward the region amid escalating hostilities tied to the broader war involving Israel and the United States.

In Bahrain, witnesses reported several loud explosions in and around the capital, Manama. Authorities said the Iranian attack caused a fire and damage to a house and nearby buildings. “Civil defense is taking steps to control the fire,” Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, journalists reported explosions in multiple locations. CNN staff in Qatar said they heard several loud bangs, while teams in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, reported at least three blasts.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said a ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Prince Sultan Air Base struck an uninhabited area.

The UAE’s National Security Council said defensive systems had been activated in response to incoming threats. In a message posted on X, the council said, “Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat,” and urged residents to “remain in a safe location.”

The UAE Defense Ministry said the country was under attack by drones and missiles launched from Iran.

United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed addressed the situation publicly for the first time since the war began, saying that “the United Arab Emirates is in good condition, the military has performed a praiseworthy role.” He added: “We are in a time of war and I pledge to fulfill our duty to defend our country and our people. I promise everyone that the United Arab Emirates will emerge stronger.”

A senior UAE official said Iran’s attacks on neighboring Gulf states “create a huge trust gap that will persist for decades ahead.” The official added that “any new arrangement reached in negotiations with Iran will no longer be limited to the nuclear issue — missiles are now at the center stage.”

The statements from the UAE and other Gulf States came hours after Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, issued a statement that he regretted the strikes on the Gulf States and promised they would cease.

“I should apologize to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran, on my own behalf,” said Pezeshkian, claiming that the strikes were the result of a lack of total control over the military.

“From now on, they should not attack neighboring countries or fire missiles at them unless we are attacked by those countries. I think we should solve this through diplomacy.”

Tehran has claimed that its attacks directed at Gulf states were aimed at US bases and US-linked infrastructure as retaliation for the US-Israeli war against Iran launched last week.