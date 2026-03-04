Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen To Lead After His Father’s Assassination

Iran’s Assembly of Experts has selected Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as the next leader of the Islamic Republic, informed sources told Iran International.

The move comes after the killing of Ali Khamenei in Israeli and US strikes. Iranian authorities have pushed to finalize the succession quickly, with IRGC-linked outlets emphasizing the need for a swift appointment of a new supreme leader.

There had been earlier speculation reported to The Media Line by informed sources that Mojtaba Khamenei himself might have been killed. On Saturday, officials confirmed that his wife, Zahra Haddad Adel, died in a strike on Tehran.

According to Iran International, pressure from the Revolutionary Guards played a decisive role in elevating Mojtaba Khamenei as the preferred successor.

Other figures discussed as possible candidates included Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, and Alireza Arafi. Neither is believed to wield significant influence within the IRGC, unlike Mojtaba Khamenei.

Officials cited by The New York Times said clerics had considered announcing Mojtaba Khamenei as successor earlier, but some expressed concern that naming him publicly could make him a target for Israel or the United States. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the internal deliberations

On Tuesday afternoon, the building in Qom associated with the Assembly of Experts—where a session had reportedly been convened to select the next leader—was struck by fighter jets. Images circulating on social media later suggested the structure had been heavily damaged or destroyed, and there were reports that several people were killed or wounded.

Hours later, Iranian outlets reported that the leadership-selection process had already been completed.

Late Tuesday night, Fars News Agency, which is linked to the IRGC, said the Assembly of Experts building had been evacuated in advance due to the risk of an attack. According to Fars, the deliberations were conducted virtually and had reached their final stages.

IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency also reported that the Assembly of Experts complex in Qom had been targeted in a missile strike. Israeli fighter jets reportedly struck the Assembly’s former building as well, suggesting the meeting location may have been moved.