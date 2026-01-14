More Than 1,000 Immigrant Physicians Join Israel’s Healthcare System in 2 Years

More than 1,000 immigrant physicians have entered Israel’s healthcare system in the past two years, according to new figures released Wednesday at a national conference in Jerusalem focused on integrating newly arrived doctors into the medical workforce. The gathering brought together participants in the International Medical Aliyah Program, which has helped bring hundreds of physicians to Israel since 2024.

Officials said 541 doctors made Aliyah during 2025 alone, with the largest share—346—arriving from the former Soviet Union. Others came from North America, France, South America, and additional countries, reflecting a broad recruitment effort that included job fairs, licensing guidance, and direct meetings between physicians and Israeli employers. Many of the newcomers have already begun working at major hospitals and health organizations across the country, including facilities in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, and Netanya.

The Jerusalem conference, attended by Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer and representatives of partner ministries, introduced physicians to employment tracks, licensing requirements, and procedures for specialty recognition. Networking sessions connected attendees with hospital administrators and health fund officials seeking to fill high-demand positions.

Sofer said the influx of doctors during wartime reflects a deep commitment to Israel’s future, noting that “the over 1,000 physicians who have made Aliyah over the past two years … express confidence in the State of Israel and its healthcare system and choose to build their future here.” He added that the ministry plans to widen its efforts in 2026 “to open doors, remove barriers, and expand the initiative to additional countries.

Minister of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Yitzhak Wasserlauf said the arrival of physicians is especially significant for underserved regions. He said his ministry would continue to offer incentives to doctors who choose to relocate to the periphery, calling the trend “tremendous news for Israel’s healthcare system.”

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, said the program’s impact stems from cooperation among government and nonprofit partners. By simplifying licensing procedures and improving access to information, he said, the initiative is helping immigrant physicians enter Israel’s medical workforce quickly and strengthening the country’s long-term capacity.