Ari Fuld, overlooking a Palestinian refugee camp in Nablus, on the West Bank, May 2018. (Screenshot/Twitter)
News Updates

Murderer of Ari Fuld Sentenced to Life in Prison

The Media Line Staff
07/21/2020

An Israeli military court on Tuesday sentenced Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin to life in prison for the September 2018 murder of American Israeli activist Ari Fuld, and the attempted murder of three other people, at a shopping center at Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank. The court also awarded the Fuld family 1.25 million shekels ($365,000) in damages. Fuld, 43, pursued and shot his attacker after being stabbed in the upper back and neck, a final act that may have saved the lives of others at the scene. For this, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Distinction by the Israel Police. A father of four, Fuld lived in the nearby settlement of Efrat. He worked for Standing Together, a nongovernmental organization that provides support to Israeli soldiers; was an outspoken advocate on social media for the Israeli Right and for Jewish settlement in the West Bank; and was a former karate instructor. Jabarin, 17 at the time of the murder, lived in Yatta, a Palestinian village about 23 kilometers (14 miles) south of Gush Etzion. In January 2019, Israeli security forces demolished his family’s home, carrying out a controversial policy intended to deter future attacks.

