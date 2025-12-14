Donate
Muslim Council of Elders Condemns Sydney Shooting, Rejects Violence Against Civilians 
Muslim Council of Elders (Facebook)

Muslim Council of Elders Condemns Sydney Shooting, Rejects Violence Against Civilians 

The Media Line Staff
12/14/2025

The Muslim Council of Elders on Sunday issued a strong condemnation of the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, calling the attack a crime against civilians and renewing its rejection of violence carried out in the name of any cause. 

In a statement released under the leadership of Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the council said the shooting, which left multiple people dead and wounded, violated core religious and moral principles shared across faiths. The council said attacks on civilians run counter to Islam’s teachings as well as universal ethical and human values, and erode the foundations of coexistence and social stability. 

At a Chanukah celebration on at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, assailants opened fire into a crowd of thousands, killing at least ten and wounding dozens.  

The council urged governments and international bodies to intensify efforts to confront hate speech, extremism, and racism, describing those forces as drivers of repeated attacks on civilians worldwide. It said preventing future violence requires not only security measures but sustained work to address underlying causes through dialogue, mutual respect, and broader cooperation among societies. 

In its statement, the council also stressed the importance of what it described as human fraternity as a basis for building durable peace, arguing that societies rooted in justice and mutual recognition are better equipped to resist cycles of violence. It framed that approach as essential to preventing attacks that target civilians in public spaces. 

The council extended condolences to the Australian people and to the families of those killed, and said it was praying for the recovery of the wounded. 

The Muslim Council of Elders is an independent international body established in Abu Dhabi in July 2014 and chaired by Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. It brings together senior Muslim scholars and public figures known for their emphasis on moderation, independence, and ethical leadership. The council focuses on promoting peace and coexistence within Muslim societies and between Muslims and non-Muslims, advancing dialogue, tolerance, and efforts to counter extremism and violence through religious and civic engagement. 

