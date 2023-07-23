Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu Postpones Trips to Cyprus, Turkey, Following Surgery
News Updates
Binyamin Netanyahu
pacemaker
postponed visit
Turkey
Cyprus
Israel
judicial reforms

Netanyahu Postpones Trips to Cyprus, Turkey, Following Surgery

The Media Line Staff
07/23/2023

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s planned trips this week to Turkey and Cyprus were postponed on Sunday after the premier underwent surgery overnight to have a pacemaker implanted.

Netanyahu had been planning to travel to Cyprus on Tuesday for a summit with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He was also supposed to travel to Ankara this Friday to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in what would have been the first visit by an Israeli premier to the Turkish capital since then-Prime Minister Ehud Olmert met with Erdoğan in 2008. Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Erdoğan in Ankara in March last year, and then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with the Turkish president in New York in September.

According to a statement from Erdoğan’s office, he and Netanyahu had been set to discuss “the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as other topical international issues.”

Netanyahu underwent successful surgery early on Sunday at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer to be fitted with a pacemaker. The surgery took place a week after he was hospitalized for dehydration and had a heart-monitoring device implanted.

“The prime minister must be under observation, as is standard for such a procedure,” said Netanyahu’s spokesman, Topaz Luk. “The visits will be rescheduled soon.”

Netanyahu himself posted on social media about 12 hours after the surgery, saying, “As you can see, I’m doing excellently.” He also said he would be “joining my friends in the Knesset” tomorrow to continue the coalition’s controversial judicial reforms, which have resulted in tens of thousands of people marching in protests across the country.

While Netanyahu was out of action, Justice Minister Yariv Levin served as acting prime minister. Given Netanyahu’s absence, the cabinet postponed its weekly meeting, usually held on Sunday mornings.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.