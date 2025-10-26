Netanyahu Rejects ‘Absurd Claims’ of US Control, Says Israel ‘Will Continue to Control Its Own Destiny

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back Sunday against what he described as “absurd accusations” suggesting that Washington dictates Israel’s security policy, insisting the country makes its own defense decisions.

Speaking at the opening of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, the prime minister said Israel’s ties with the United States are strong but based on equality.

“In recent weeks, we’ve heard all kinds of ridiculous statements about the nature of our relationship with the United States,” Netanyahu said. “When I was in Washington, some claimed I was controlling the American administration. Now they say the opposite — that it controls me. Both are nonsense.”

“Israel is an independent country; the United States is an independent country,” he continued. “The relations between us are relations between partners, and this partnership, which has reached an all-time high, was also expressed in the operational cooperation in the second part of Operation Rising Lion.”

Netanyahu cited recent joint activity and “the release of all the living hostages from Gaza” as examples of close coordination with Washington but insisted that Israel acts on its own.



“Our security policy is in our own hands,” he said. “We are not prepared to tolerate attacks against us. We respond according to our own judgment, as we saw in Lebanon and most recently in Gaza. We dropped 150 tons on Hamas and the terrorist elements after the attack on our two soldiers.”

He added that Israel also “thwarts dangers as they are being formed, before they are carried out,” referring to a strike “just yesterday in the Gaza Strip.”

“We do not seek anyone’s approval for this,” the prime minister said. “We are in control of our security.”

Netanyahu’s remarks came weeks after Israel denied entry to Turkish soldiers who had offered to help locate the remains of Israeli hostages in Gaza, while allowing Egyptian representatives to participate following President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s commitment at the regional summit hosted by President Donald Trump.

“Israel will determine which forces are unacceptable to us,” Netanyahu concluded. “We will defend ourselves with our own forces, and we will continue to control our destiny.”