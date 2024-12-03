Netanyahu’s Ability To Lead During War Questioned as Testimony Looms

Israelis remain deeply divided over whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can effectively serve as a wartime leader while testifying in his corruption trial. According to the Israel Democracy Institute’s November 2024 Israeli Voice Index, 46% of Israelis believe Netanyahu can function appropriately, while 48% say he cannot. Among Jewish Israelis, opinions lean slightly more favorable, with 49% expressing confidence in his capability compared to 45% who doubt it. In contrast, 61% of Arab Israelis believe Netanyahu cannot fully perform his duties while managing his legal obligations.

Netanyahu is scheduled to testify on December 10, raising concerns about his ability to balance leadership during ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Political divisions are evident, with a majority of Jewish Israelis on the Left (70%) and Center (55%) expressing doubts about his wartime leadership, while only 34% of those on the Right share these concerns.

The survey also highlighted declining public confidence in Israel’s efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack. While 57% of respondents believe the government is not doing enough to bring hostages home, this figure represents a significant shift from March 2024, when opinions were more evenly divided.

Amid these concerns, the survey explored broader topics, including Israel’s response to the recent US election. A majority (63%) of Israelis believe President-elect Donald Trump will prioritize Israel’s security. Additionally, 52% of respondents think his inauguration will accelerate the end of the war in Gaza and Lebanon, with Jewish Israelis expressing stronger confidence than their Arab counterparts.

On domestic issues, most Israelis continue to oppose advancing parts of the judicial overhaul, though opposition has slightly decreased since May. There is also division over resettling Gaza, with 59.5% of Jewish Israelis on the Right supporting it, compared to overwhelming opposition among those on the Left (85.5%) and Center (77%).