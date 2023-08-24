Donate
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Celebrates Innovation, Stresses Fight Against Antisemitism in Israel Visit
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the White City Soirée in Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 23, 2023. (Screenshot: X)
The Media Line Staff
08/24/2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams emphasized the importance of unity and resilience during his visit to Israel, speaking to top Israeli business and technology leaders at the White City Soirée in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. The event, co-hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), F2 Venture Capital, and Ximus Forum, marked the end of Adams’ three-day trip to Israel. It also celebrated the robust economic ties between New York and Tel Aviv.

Adams drew from Israel’s history to inspire present resilience, referring to the nation’s growth and survival despite adversity.

“Don’t stop believing, Israel,” he urged his audience. “That is the potent secret weapon. All of you who are startups, you believed in something. The original startups were your parents and grandparents, they believed in something. Israel is a unicorn because of them. Don’t abandon what they built.”

During his trip, which was his first visit to Israel as mayor, Adams also toured the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum and stressed the need to understand and combat antisemitism’s core, not just its surface. “We can’t be duped again,” he warned.

Other speakers at the event, including CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa, lauded the relationship between New York and Tel Aviv and expressed optimism for future collaboration.

