Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (second from left) sits with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (far left) and centrist leader Benny Gantz (far right) at a memorial service for slain prime minister Yitzhak Rabin last November. (Heidi Levine - pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Israel
Reuven Rivlin
Binyamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
unity government
Election
deadlock

On Receipt of Official Vote Tabulation, Israeli President Urges Unity

The Media Line Staff
03/11/2020

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has again urged the leaders of the country’s two largest parties to form a unity government after an official count of the vote in last week’s election – the third in less than a year – showed clear signs of yet another deadlock. “I did not believe there was another way” in September, after the last vote, “and today the situation has not changed much,” he said upon being presented with the final tabulation at his official residence in Jerusalem. Rivlin, whose functions are largely ceremonial, has the responsibility of presenting an official mandate to one party leader or another to try and form a coalition following an election. The Likud party of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was the largest vote-getter last week, although calculations clearly show he is unable to establish the right-wing government he would prefer. He is also under indictment for corruption, with his trial to begin next week. His chief rival, the centrist Benny Gantz, has a slight chance to form a so-called minority government, although such coalitions are generally frowned upon.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.