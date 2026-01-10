On X, Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Asks Protesters To Continue, Goal To Seize Cities

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi called on Iranians on Saturday to escalate nationwide protests by moving into central city districts and maintaining control of those areas. Posting on X, he also urged “workers and employees in key sectors of the economy, especially transportation, oil, gas, and energy” to launch a broad strike intended to weaken the government’s ability to respond.

Pahlavi has become one of the most visible advocates for the protest movement, arguing that demonstrations across the country mark a critical moment. His appeal comes amid growing criticism that Western media have not fully reflected the scale of the unrest.

As our brave compatriots take over the streets across Iran for the second consecutive night, I have a message for Iranians abroad on the important role they have to play in these fateful hours and days. https://t.co/aXNB8jOiyb — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 9, 2026

Nationwide demonstrations in Iran approached the two-week mark on Saturday as security forces broadened crackdowns across multiple cities, with rights monitors reporting a rising casualty count and widening arrests. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said at least 65 people have been killed and more than 2,300 detained since the unrest began— figures that activists expect to climb as the internet blackout continues.

Time magazine anonymously cited a Tehran doctor who said that six hospitals in the capital recorded at least 217 protesters killed, “most by live ammunition.” President Donald Trump reiterated support for the protesters but said he is “not yet inclined” to meet with Pahlavi, adding that he intends to see how events develop before backing any opposition figure.

Protests have continued in multiple cities as authorities intensify efforts to contain them, with activists reporting new clashes and arrests.

Tehran deepened its threats, with Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad announcing that anyone participating in the demonstrations would be treated as an “enemy of God,” a charge that carries the death penalty. His statement, broadcast on state television, said the designation would also apply to people who “helped rioters.”

The directive urged prosecutors to move swiftly: “Prosecutors must carefully and without delay, by issuing indictments, prepare the grounds for the trial and decisive confrontation with those who, by betraying the nation and creating insecurity, seek foreign domination over the country,” it said. “Proceedings must be conducted without leniency, compassion, or indulgence.”

On Friday, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responded with a televised warning aimed at both the United States and demonstrators, declaring, “Trump should know that world tyrants such as Pharaoh, Nimrod, Reza Shah and Mohammad Reza were brought down at the peak of their arrogance. He too will be brought down.” He insisted the Islamic Republic “will not back down.”

