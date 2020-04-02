Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A driver in Madrid is shown on March 30 braving Spain’s deadly battle with coronavirus to take advantage of low gasoline prices. (Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Headlines
OPEC
oil prices
slump
coronavirus
Saudi Arabia
Russia
Trump

OPEC’s Basket Oil Price Dips Below $17

The Media Line Staff
04/02/2020

The average price of oil produced by members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) fell to $16.87 a barrel on Wednesday. The price reflected a drop of about 25% over the previous day, when it stood at $22.61. The figure reflects what is called the OPEC basket, a weighted average price. Like other oil producing countries, the members of OPEC are struggling with a deep drop in demand due to the coronavirus crisis. Another factor in the slump is a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, with Riyadh having ramped up production to 12 million barrels a day after Moscow spurned a proposed cut owing to the coronavirus slump. Low oil prices mean relatively cheap gasoline for drivers, but they are also playing a major role in the huge drops in stock prices. Eyeing this, US President Donald Trump says he will reach out to both Saudi Arabia and Russia to put aside their differences, at least until the pandemic ends. Worldwide, oil prices are at a 20-year low.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.