Over 12,000 Wounded Soldiers Treated Since Gaza War Began, Israel’s Defense Ministry Says

One year after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the Rehabilitation Department of the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday that it had taken in approximately 12,000 wounded soldiers and security personnel since October 7, 2023. This influx represents a 20% increase in the number of patients under the department’s care, bringing the total to around 74,000 individuals.

Among the newly admitted, about 1,500 have been wounded twice during the ongoing conflict. Since the commencement of ground operations in Lebanon at the beginning of October, approximately 900 new wounded have been evacuated to hospitals, a figure 1.5 times higher than that of September.

The majority of the injured—51%—are young adults between the ages of 18 and 30. Of these, around 8,500 individuals (66%) are dealing with physical injuries, while 5,200 (43%) have developed mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Notably, 14% of the wounded are classified as having moderate to severe injuries. This group includes 377 individuals with head injuries, 23 of whom required skull reconstruction using 3D printing technology. Additionally, 308 have sustained eye injuries, with 12 losing their sight and needing prosthetic devices. There are also 104 cases of spinal injuries and about 60 amputees who have been fitted with advanced prosthetics tailored to their lifestyles.

In response to the increasing number of young wounded, the department is adjusting its rehabilitation services to focus on educational reintegration, professional training, and employment rehabilitation. As part of its “rehabilitation before bureaucracy” policy, the department provides immediate medical and psychological care along with financial support, postponing medical evaluations for one to two years to allow injuries to stabilize.

Over the past year, the department has established 10 rehabilitation farms across the country in collaboration with the Zahal (IDF) Disabled Veterans Organization. These farms offer workshops, support groups, and agricultural activities to help the wounded establish daily routines. Plans are underway to include activities for family members as well.

To address mental health needs, 500 therapists have been recruited, and three specialized rehabilitation homes for war veterans have been opened. MATAN (mental support center) teams are available to provide initial psychological assistance and can be dispatched to incidents or homes as necessary. The Nefesh Achat (One Life) helpline (*8944) operates 24/7 for wounded individuals and their families.

Looking ahead, the department estimates that by 2030, there will be approximately 100,000 disabled IDF veterans, with 50% facing mental health challenges. To prepare for this, a customer service department has been established to simplify bureaucratic processes and enhance technological support. A new media campaign will launch next week to inform wounded personnel of their rights and available assistance.