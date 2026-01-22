Donate
Pakistan Accepts Trump’s Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace
US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shake hands as they pose for a photo during a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. (Suzanne Plunkett - Pool / Getty Images)

Arshad Mehmood
01/22/2026

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan has accepted the invitation to become part of the “Board of Peace” to help stabilize the Gaza Strip after years of conflict.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, “Pakistan hopes the formation of this framework will lead to concrete steps toward a permanent ceasefire, increased humanitarian assistance for Palestinians, and the reconstruction of Gaza.”

“Pakistan looks forward to playing a constructive role in the Board of Peace to achieve these goals and to end the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” the Foreign Office added, highlighting Pakistan’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause.

The United States formed the Board of Peace for Gaza and has sent invitations to the leaders of many countries, including Pakistan, to join the initiative.

On Nov. 17, 2025, The United Nations Security Council approved the US-backed resolution and endorsed President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

Under the plan, an interim Board of Peace will be established as well as an International Stabilization Force comprised of troops from multiple countries operating in Gaza.

According to the UN resolution, the International Stabilization Force will assist Israel, Egypt, and a newly trained but vetted Palestinian police force in securing border areas and disarming anti-state groups, including Hamas.

The Board of Peace is the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza’s reconstruction following the ceasefire.

Masood Khan, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva and New York and former ambassador to the United States, told the BBC that the invitation to join the Board of Peace is a “diplomatic success for Pakistan.”

According to Khan, Pakistan was among the eight Islamic countries that persuaded US President Trump to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, and for this reason, Pakistan has now been invited to join the board.

Although some of US President Trump’s policies on Gaza have faced international criticism, Board of Peace’s inclusion of Pakistan on one side and Israel on the other points to a broader vision.

This approach could pave the way for lasting peace in the Middle East, while also opening channels of dialogue between two major nuclear powers that, despite thousands of miles of separation, are longstanding adversaries.

Pakistan’s close ties with Iran could also play a constructive role in easing tensions between Israel, Iran and the United States.

