Pakistan Marks Christmas, Highlighting Interfaith Harmony and Equality 

[ISLAMABAD] Pakistan celebrated Christmas on Thursday with religious ceremonies, prayers, and community gatherings across the country.

Churches across the country held midnight masses and community events attended by diverse groups, reflecting a growing commitment to inclusivity and shared celebrations.

Government officials and civic leaders extended greetings to citizens from all faiths, underlining the importance of inclusivity and mutual respect.

Security arrangements were heightened during the festive season to ensure peaceful celebrations. Law enforcement agencies coordinated with local communities to maintain order, emphasizing that religious freedom and public safety go hand in hand.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking at a special Christmas event at the Prime Minister’s House on Thursday, said that anyone who commits injustices against minorities would be stopped, and pledged that the law would act decisively in response to such offences.

Adding that Christmas is a celebration of love, peace, and humanity, Sharif recalled how Prophet Jesus brought salvation from oppression and tyranny.

He emphasized that promoting interfaith harmony and ensuring equal rights for all citizens, particularly minorities, is a top priority of his government, and highlighted the Christian community’s vital contributions to education, healthcare, and social development, noting that their efforts strengthen social cohesion.

Sharif described Christmas as a universal message of love, peace, tolerance, and goodwill.

President Asif Ali Zardari also extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community. In his message, he said that Christmas brings a message of hope, peace, and compassion.

He added that the occasion reminds us of the deep bonds that connect all humans and teaches the values of love and service to humanity.

The Christian community in Pakistan constitutes roughly 1.5% to 2% of the total population, translating to around 3.6 to 4.8 million people.

Missionary schools, hospitals, and charitable organizations run by Christian institutions have played a vital role in providing quality services to citizens from all communities, regardless of faith.

Despite repeated government assurances to protect minorities, Pakistan’s Christian community continues to face acts of violence and targeted attacks in various parts of the country.

These incidents have ranged from mob assaults and arson attacks on churches to deadly suicide bombings, leaving communities vulnerable and heightening concerns over safety and religious freedom.