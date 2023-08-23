Pakistan Plans Business Parks in Major Cities To Boost Global Trade

Pakistan’s caretaker commerce minister, Dr. Gohar Ejaz, announced on Tuesday that the government planned to establish business parks in all major cities across the country. This initiative is part of Pakistan’s strategic effort to consolidate global trade connections and enhance economic growth. During a meeting with prominent traders, Ejaz said these business parks would serve as hubs for foreign traders and act as essential stepping stones in realizing the nation’s global economic growth and prosperity.

Ejaz also stressed the importance of a strategic approach, targeting specific countries according to their respective sectors to maximize the impact of Pakistan’s export efforts. “With the support of the business community and strategic government initiatives, this ambitious endeavor holds the promise of bolstering the nation’s economic prowess and global trade stature,” he said.