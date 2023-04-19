Happy holidays!
Palestinian Youth Arrested in Nablus Raid for Shooting 2 Israelis in Jerusalem
A gunman approaches a car in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and opens fire on passengers, April 18, 2023. (Screenshot: Twitter)
News Updates
Jerusalem
Israel
Palestine
shooting
arrest

Palestinian Youth Arrested in Nablus Raid for Shooting 2 Israelis in Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
04/19/2023

A 15-year-old Palestinian youth suspected of shooting two Israelis in Jerusalem on Tuesday has been arrested, according to a joint statement by the Israel Defense Forces, Border Police, and the Shin Bet security agency.

The shooting took place in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which has been at the center of controversy for the past several years due to attempts by Jewish residents to evict Palestinians from their homes.

Two Israeli men, ages 48 and 50, were moderately injured in the attack.

Police say that the unnamed suspect, a resident of the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, is the youth who was filmed approaching a car, shooting its passengers at point-blank range with a makeshift submachine gun, and fleeing on foot.

Soldiers and security officers arrested the suspect in an overnight raid on Nablus. According to the joint statement, he was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning and implicated himself during an interrogation.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir both praised the military and the security forces for the operation.

