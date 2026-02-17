Poll: 65% of Syrians Favor US Engagement, 59% Say Peace With Israel Is Likely

A majority of Syrians now express favorable views toward the United States and believe a future peace with Israel is possible, according to a new YouGov survey conducted after the country’s change in leadership.

The poll, commissioned by the Council for a Secure America, found that 65% of Syrians approve of US engagement in Syria, while 12% disapprove and the remainder describe themselves as neutral or undecided. The findings reflect a notable shift in public attitudes following the overthrow of former president Bashar Assad in December 2024.

Views on Israel also showed significant movement. According to the survey, 59% of respondents said peace with Israel is likely in the future, compared with 14% who said it is unlikely. The rest reported no clear opinion. Support was even stronger for limited cooperation, with 64% backing a security arrangement with Israel, 9% opposing it and about 30% neutral or undecided.

Opinions were more divided on full diplomatic normalization. A plurality of respondents, 47%, said they would support normalization with Israel after a Palestine resolution, while 13% opposed such a move and 40% said they were undecided.

The poll also highlighted widespread negative sentiment toward Hezbollah. Seventy percent of Syrians surveyed said the Iran-backed terror group has had a negative impact on the country. Only 11% expressed a positive view, while more than one-third said they had no opinion. Assad maintained close ties to Hezbollah and Iran during his rule.

Public assessments of Syria’s new president, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, were largely favorable. About 69% of respondents rated his performance as “good,” while 12% rated it poorly and 19% said they were undecided. The Trump administration has strongly supported al-Sharaa despite his past as a former member of al-Qaida, as his government works to secure control across the country.

The survey questioned 260 Syrians aged 18 and older between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15, drawn from an active panel of 40,000 members. The margin of error was plus or minus 5 percentage points.

US forces remain active in Syria as part of ongoing efforts to counter the Islamic State, which Washington has described as a continuing threat despite recent leadership changes in Damascus.