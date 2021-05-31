Pope to Meet Lebanese Christian Leaders

Pope Francis said Sunday he will meet with Lebanon’s Christian leaders for a “day of reflection on the worrying situation in the country.”

The meeting is set for Tuesday in the Vatican. During the meeting, participants will reflect and “pray together for the gift of peace and stability,” he said.

Prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri has been unable to form a government for the last six months. The political crisis has been compounded by a serious economic crisis in Lebanon, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and a massive explosion in the Beirut port last summer that caused at least 200 deaths and billions in damages.

The pope has promised to visit Lebanon once there is a new government in place.

Lebanon has the largest percentage of Christians in an Arab country.