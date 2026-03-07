President Trump Honors 6 US Soldiers Killed by Iranian Drone in Kuwait

President Donald Trump will attend a dignified transfer Saturday at Dover Air Force Base honoring six US Army Reserve soldiers killed in an Iranian drone attack during the opening days of the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The ceremony will mark the return of the remains of the six service members who died Sunday when a drone struck a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. The attack occurred one day after the United States and Israel began their military campaign against Iran.

Iran later responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and several Gulf Arab countries that host US military forces.

The six Army Reserve personnel were part of a logistics unit responsible for supplying troops with food and equipment. Two of the soldiers were from Iowa.

Those killed were identified as Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California; Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; and Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska.

The transfer of remains of US troops killed during military service is considered one of the most solemn duties performed by a president.

President Trump will be joined at the ceremony by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and second lady Usha Vance. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also will attend.

Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, had earlier confirmed that he would attend the ceremony.

“This Saturday, I will attend the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base to honor the brave Americans who were killed in action and stand with their families during this solemn moment,” Nunn said in a statement Thursday.