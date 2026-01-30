Donate
President Trump Says He Spoke to Iran, Issues 2 Conditions To Halt Military Action
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
01/30/2026

President Donald Trump warned that US naval forces are moving toward Iran and said Tehran must meet two conditions to avoid potential military action.

He reported delivering a clear message to Iranian leaders: “Number one, no nuclear. And number two, stop killing protesters,” adding that Iranian authorities were killing demonstrators “by the thousands.”

“We have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now, and it would be great if we didn’t have to use them,” President Trump told reporters.

The remarks came amid weeks of escalating rhetoric between Washington and Tehran over the crackdown on massive protests in the Iranian Republic and the country’s nuclear program. Earlier in the week, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS.” He also warned that a “massive Armada is heading to Iran,” describing the force as “ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

Asked whether he had recently communicated with Iranian officials, Trump responded, “I have had and I am planning on it.”

On news of the US warships approaching the region, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded with a warning of his own, saying Iranian forces stood ready “with their fingers on the trigger” to “immediately and powerfully respond” to any aggression.

