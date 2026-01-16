President Trump To Serve as Gaza Board of Peace Chairman as Names Circulate for Gaza Technocratic Leadership

The formation of Gaza’s Board of Peace was announced by US President Donald Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday: “It is my great honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed. The members of the board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the greatest and most prestigious board ever assembled at any time, any place.”

President Trump declared that he will serve as the board’s chairman: “As chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian technocratic government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the board’s high representative, to govern Gaza during its transition,” adding that its leadership is committed to a “peaceful future.”

A US-backed transition plan for Gaza has entered a new phase centered on setting up a temporary technocratic civil administration to manage day-to-day governance during the postwar transition.

President Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, has described that body by its official English name—the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG)—as the “transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza,” tied to a phase focused on demilitarization and reconstruction.

Former UN Middle East envoy Samer Sinijlawi, commenting on the X social media platform, said: “This is not the end of Gaza’s suffering, but it may be the beginning of its recovery.” He released the following list of names appointed to the NCAG:

Dr. Ali Shaath – Head of the Administrative Committee

(Former deputy minister of transportation in the Palestinian Authority)

Mr. Aed Abu Ramadan – Head of the Trade and Economy Portfolio

(Director of the Gaza Chamber of Commerce)

Eng. Omar Shammali – Head of the Telecommunications Portfolio

(Director of Palestinian Telecommunications in Gaza)

Mr. Abdel Karim Ashour – Head of the Agriculture Portfolio

(Director of Agricultural Relief; community activist)

Dr. Aed Yaghi – Head of the Health Portfolio

(Director of the Medical Relief Society)

Dr. Jabr Al-Daour – Head of the Education Portfolio

(President of Palestine University)

Eng. Bashir Al-Reis – Head of the Finance Portfolio

(Engineering and financial consultant)

Eng. Ali Barhoum – Head of the Water and Municipalities Portfolio

(Consultant with the Rafah Municipality)

Ms. Hanaa Tarzi – Head of Social Affairs and Women’s Affairs

(Lawyer and community activist)

Dr. Arabi Abu Shaaban – Head of the Land Authority Portfolio

Mr. Mohammed Bseiso – Head of the Judiciary Portfolio

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Tawfiq Helles and Mr. Mohammed Nasman – Heads of the Police and Security Portfolio

Other news outlets have similar, but not identical, lists of the names of appointees.

In the same statement, President Trump tied the governance shift to security demands on Hamas, saying the next phase aims—“with the support of Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar”—to secure “a comprehensive demilitarization agreement” that includes “the surrender of all weapons and the dismantling of all tunnels.”

He added: “Hamas must IMMEDIATELY honor its commitments, including the return of the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay to full demilitarization,” warning it could happen “the easy way, or the hard way,” and concluded with: “The people of Gaza have suffered long enough. The time is NOW. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

“The final body” refers to the remains of Ran Gvili, the last deceased hostage left in Gaza. Hostage advocates and families have urged the Israeli government to delay the next phase of the cease-fire until his remains are returned.

Under the plan as described publicly, the NCAG is intended to function as the on-the-ground civilian management authority—focused on service delivery and administration—while the Trump-led Board of Peace is positioned as the external oversight and coordination mechanism that supports and supervises the transition through its designated high representative.

The intention is that the technocratic committee runs Gaza’s daily affairs, while the Board of Peace provides the political umbrella, monitoring, and international coordination needed to move the transition and reconstruction track forward.