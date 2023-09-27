The Media Line Stands Out

Qatar Airways Vows No Repeat of Gynecological Examinations for Female Passengers
Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1041 lands at Sydney Airport, March 16, 2020. (Bidgee/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Qatar Airways
Australian Senate inquiry
gynecological exams
passenger safety

Qatar Airways Vows No Repeat of Gynecological Examinations for Female Passengers

The Media Line Staff
09/27/2023

In an Australian Senate inquiry on Wednesday, a senior executive from Qatar Airways assured there would be no recurrence of the 2020 incident in which female passengers underwent invasive gynecological exams at Doha’s Hamad International Airport. Matt Raos, senior vice president of the airline, described the episode as “a one-off, extreme incident.”

Australian Transport Minister Catherine King cited the event as a factor in her decision to reject Qatar Airways’ request for additional flights to Australia in July. The airline’s refusal to elaborate on the case was due to ongoing lawsuits filed by five Australian women against the airline.

Responding to Sen. Tony Sheldon’s query about the guarantee for female passengers’ safety, Raos stated, “We’re committed to ensuring nothing like this ever happens again.”

Qantas Airways, Australia’s flagship carrier, is also under scrutiny, with accusations that it influenced the government’s decision to limit Qatar Airways’ Australian services, a charge Qantas denies.

