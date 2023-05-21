Qatar Condemns Ransacking of Embassy in Sudan

Qatar reported on Saturday that armed forces stormed and vandalized the country’s embassy in Sudan. All embassy workers had been evacuated previously, the report said.

In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, stressing “the need to prosecute the perpetrators and hold them accountable for the consequences of this heinous criminal act, which constitutes a violation of international law and agreements.” The statement also called for an immediate cease-fire.

Qatar did not specify which group was involved in the attack. A statement from officials loyal to Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s military and the country’s de facto leader, accused Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of carrying out the attack.

The Gulf Cooperation Council condemned the attack in a statement on Saturday, calling on the two sides in the conflict to protect the safety of civilians and diplomats and to engage seriously in peace talks.

The embassies of Jordan, Kuwait, and Turkey in Sudan have also been attacked in recent weeks.

More than 800 civilians have been killed since fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15, according to the most recent numbers from the Sudan Doctors Syndicate.