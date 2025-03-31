Qatar-gate Inquiry Pulls Netanyahu From Corruption Trial, 2 Aides Arrested

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly left his ongoing corruption trial on Monday to provide testimony in a separate high-profile investigation into possible ties between his aides and Qatar, local media reported.

Public broadcaster Kan stated Netanyahu was questioned by police at his Jerusalem office. Although Netanyahu himself is not currently a suspect, two individuals connected to the case, termed “Qatar-gate” by the Israeli press, were arrested earlier in the day. Police declined to provide further details, citing a court-imposed gag order.

The investigation centers on accusations that several of Netanyahu’s close aides allegedly coordinated an international campaign aimed at improving Qatar’s global image. Recent reports by Israeli media outlets Kan and Haaretz allege that the aides may have orchestrated or participated in efforts favoring Qatar. Netanyahu and Qatar have both denied the claims, dismissing them as a “smear campaign” and politically motivated “fake news.”

This development coincides with Netanyahu’s contentious attempt to dismiss Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, who has overseen the Qatar-gate investigation alongside police authorities. Bar, who played a crucial role in negotiating January’s ceasefire and hostage agreement with Hamas in Gaza, has publicly stated that his removal was marred by conflicts of interest, and would severely jeopardize the ongoing investigation.