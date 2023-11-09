Donate
Rebel Drone Attacks Thwarted by Syrian Military in Northern Provinces
People walk on a street filled with damaged cars after the attack carried out by Syrian army in Idlib, Syria, Oct. 8, 2023. (Ibrahim Hatib/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
11/09/2023

Retaliatory measures taken by Syrian and Russian forces after deadly drone attacks

The Syrian military, in cooperation with Russian forces, effectively thwarted rebel drone attacks on Wednesday in rural areas spanning two northern provinces, according to an announcement by the Syrian Defense Ministry. In an official statement conveyed by the state news agency SANA, the ministry disclosed that the army successfully intercepted more than ten drones launched by guerrilla groups. These drones were headed towards both civilian zones and military installations situated in the regions of Aleppo and Idlib.

Over the past month, there has been a surge in targeted offensives by Syrian and Russian forces against rebel factions in northern Syria. These actions were undertaken in response to previous drone attacks carried out by rebel groups on government-held areas. Among these attacks, the deadliest occurred in early October, when a drone assault resulted in the tragic loss of more than 80 military personnel and civilians during a graduation ceremony at a military academy in Homs province.

Syrian and Russian forces jointly announced the elimination of over 630 rebels in Idlib within a one-month period. This aggressive response was initiated in retaliation to the drone attack that targeted the military academy in Homs, highlighting the escalating conflict in the region.

