Recent Photos Surface of Dubai’s Princess Latifa

Princess Latifa, the 35-year-old daughter of the ruler of Dubai, has appeared in two photos on Instagram showing her out in public, three months after a secret video recording in which she said she is being held hostage in a “villa converted into a jail.” Was screened by BBC Panorama in its documentary “The Missing Princess.”

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, the daughter of UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was last seen publicly in March 2018 before trying to flee the country on a yacht set to sail across the Indian Ocean.

The two photos posted on the Instagram account of Sioned Taylor, whose profile identifies her as a teacher at a state-run Dubai school, shows the princess outside a movie theatre at a Dubai mall, with an ad for a recently released film in the background, and another of her at a restaurant in the Dubai Mall.

It is the first photos seen of her since the United Nations Human Rights Office asked for proof of life for the princess in the wake of the BBC report.

The BBC reported in February that Latifa was guarded by a rotation of some 30 police officers both inside and outside of a villa in a compound owned by her father. The report also said that the villa’s windows are barred and she had not been outside in over a year.