Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Recent Photos Surface of Dubai’s Princess Latifa
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in a photo taken in January 2018. (WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Dubai

Recent Photos Surface of Dubai’s Princess Latifa

The Media Line Staff
05/24/2021

Princess Latifa, the 35-year-old daughter of the ruler of Dubai, has appeared in two photos on Instagram showing her out in public, three months after a secret video recording in which she said she is being held hostage in a “villa converted into a jail.” Was screened by BBC Panorama in its documentary “The Missing Princess.”

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, the daughter of UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was last seen publicly in March 2018 before trying to flee the country on a yacht set to sail across the Indian Ocean.

The two photos posted on the Instagram account of Sioned Taylor, whose profile identifies her as a teacher at a state-run Dubai school, shows the princess outside a movie theatre at a Dubai mall, with an ad for a recently released film in the background, and another of her at a restaurant in the Dubai Mall.

It is the first photos seen of her since the United Nations Human Rights Office asked for proof of life for the princess in the wake of the BBC report.

The BBC reported in February that Latifa was guarded by a rotation of some 30 police officers both inside and outside of a villa in a compound owned by her father. The report also said that the villa’s windows are barred and she had not been outside in over a year.

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.