Red Cross Receives 11 Israeli Hostages, Israel-Hamas Exchange of Detainees Enters New Phase

The Red Cross has confirmed receiving 11 Israeli hostages on Monday night. This marks the fourth phase of the prisoner exchange agreement. Additionally, six Thai nationals are also expected to be released tonight, Egypt’s Alqahera Al Akhbariya channel reports.

The Israelis released Monday include Sharon Aloni Cunio, Emma Cunio, Yuli Cunio, Karina Engel, Mika Engel, Yuval Engel, Eitan Yahalomi, Sahar Kalderon, Erez Kaldaron, Or Yaakov, and Yagil Yaakov.

The Israeli Government Secretariat has called for ministers to approve an expansion of the optional list for prisoner release. This would add approximately 60 names to the 300 already sanctioned by the government, providing more leeway in negotiations with Hamas. Under the current framework, the release of one Israeli captive is balanced against three Palestinian prisoners.

This development follows the confirmation from a White House official that Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the current truce in Gaza. Specific details of the extension, however, remain undisclosed.