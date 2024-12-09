Donate
Report: Cease-fire Negotiations Progress as Israel and Hamas Discuss Hostage Exchange
Thousands of Israelis gather around to protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for not signing the cease-fire agreement with Gaza and to demand hostage swap deal with Palestinians in Tel Aviv, Israel on September 04, 2024. (Nir Keidar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Simcha Pasko
12/09/2024

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza have reportedly advanced to discussions about lists of individuals to be freed, according to a report by the Qatari-owned al-Araby al-Jadeed.

A Hamas delegation in Cairo reportedly provided a list of elderly or medically unwell hostages, as well as four US-Israeli dual citizens, for release during the initial stages of a potential truce. However, with four US-Israeli hostages declared dead, the inclusion of four names raises questions. Hamas also submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners it wants freed in exchange, which Israel is reviewing.

This marks significant progress in negotiations, which have stalled repeatedly over the past 14 months. A recent truce in Lebanon and US President-elect Donald Trump’s looming January 20 deadline for a deal have added urgency to the talks, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the US.

Under the proposed plan, a two-month cease-fire would facilitate a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to flow into the territory. Key sticking points have included Hamas’ demands for a full Israeli withdrawal and Israel’s insistence on temporary cease-fires and retaining a military presence in Gaza.

Egyptian officials reportedly believe an agreement could be reached soon, with additional plans to establish a Community Support Committee to oversee Gaza’s administration after the war.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, with Hamas’ devastating attack on Israel, resulting in 1,200 deaths and the abduction of over 250 hostages. Since then, 96 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza.

