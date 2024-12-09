Report: Cease-fire Negotiations Progress as Israel and Hamas Discuss Hostage Exchange

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza have reportedly advanced to discussions about lists of individuals to be freed, according to a report by the Qatari-owned al-Araby al-Jadeed.

A Hamas delegation in Cairo reportedly provided a list of elderly or medically unwell hostages, as well as four US-Israeli dual citizens, for release during the initial stages of a potential truce. However, with four US-Israeli hostages declared dead, the inclusion of four names raises questions. Hamas also submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners it wants freed in exchange, which Israel is reviewing.

This marks significant progress in negotiations, which have stalled repeatedly over the past 14 months. A recent truce in Lebanon and US President-elect Donald Trump’s looming January 20 deadline for a deal have added urgency to the talks, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the US.