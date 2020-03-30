Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, is shown illuminated last October 20 as the one-year countdown began to Expo 2020. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Dubai
Expo 2020
postponement
coronavirus
shutdowns
October

Report: Dubai Weighs Postponement of Expo 2020

The Media Line Staff
03/30/2020

The Reuters news agency is citing “sources familiar with the matter” as saying organizers are considering the postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is still scheduled to open in October and run until April 2021. The fair, with representation by 192 countries and territories, is being touted as a platform for highlighting new technologies, as well as business initiatives and cultural events. Some 11 million people from abroad are projected to attend, but major shutdowns due to the growing coronavirus pandemic will clearly put a damper on that figure if it opens as scheduled. Dubai, one of the United Arab Emirates’ primary city-states, has already invested billions in the site. Organizers are expected to announce a delay after a virtual meeting being held on Monday afternoon, although a final decision would require input from the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions, the global umbrella organization charged with choosing Expo hosts and overseeing the planning.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.