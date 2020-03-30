Report: Dubai Weighs Postponement of Expo 2020

The Reuters news agency is citing “sources familiar with the matter” as saying organizers are considering the postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is still scheduled to open in October and run until April 2021. The fair, with representation by 192 countries and territories, is being touted as a platform for highlighting new technologies, as well as business initiatives and cultural events. Some 11 million people from abroad are projected to attend, but major shutdowns due to the growing coronavirus pandemic will clearly put a damper on that figure if it opens as scheduled. Dubai, one of the United Arab Emirates’ primary city-states, has already invested billions in the site. Organizers are expected to announce a delay after a virtual meeting being held on Monday afternoon, although a final decision would require input from the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions, the global umbrella organization charged with choosing Expo hosts and overseeing the planning.