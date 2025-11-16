Reports Claim Hamas Building Overseas Weapons Pipeline as US Mulls Postponing Disarmament 

Israeli media reports say Hamas has begun assembling stockpiles of advanced weapons outside the region, even as international discussions continue over whether the United States will maintain its push for the group’s disarmament.

Kan, the public broadcaster, said Sunday that Hamas operatives have been gathering arms in several African countries, in Yemen, and in additional locations viewed as friendly to the organization. The weapons, according to the report, are intended for transfer to “strategic locations,” including Gaza, at a later stage.

The claims come weeks after the US-brokered ceasefire went into effect, an agreement that includes a requirement that Hamas give up its weapons. Despite that clause, Hamas has publicly signaled that it has not committed to handing anything over. Last month, politburo member Mohammed Nazzal told Reuters he could not say whether the group would disarm. “I can’t answer with a yes or no,” he said, explaining that the issue “depends on the nature of the project” and raising questions about what disarmament would involve and who would receive the weapons.

At the same time, debate continues over Washington’s position. An Israeli source cited by Channel 13 claimed the White House was weighing whether to move ahead with reconstruction even without an immediate demilitarization mechanism, given the difficulty of finding countries willing to deploy to Gaza to enforce disarmament.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded sharply on Sunday, rejecting any suggestion that Hamas-run areas of Gaza might avoid demilitarization. He said talk of a “so-called non-demilitarization” was unacceptable. “In the 20-point plan, and in any other case, this area will be demilitarized and Hamas will be disarmed — either the easy way or the hard way,” he said, adding that this position aligns with that of President Donald Trump.

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a similar message, saying Hamas would be stripped of its weapons on both sides of the Yellow Line, the boundary Israel withdrew behind on October 10 under the ceasefire and hostage-release deal.