Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Reports Claim Hamas Building Overseas Weapons Pipeline as US Mulls Postponing Disarmament 
An Israeli soldier stands near the display of a variety of weapons recovered from areas hit by Hamas gunmen, on Oct. 26, 2023. Israel's military said a portion of the weapons were made in Iran and North Korea. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports Claim Hamas Building Overseas Weapons Pipeline as US Mulls Postponing Disarmament 

The Media Line Staff
11/16/2025

Israeli media reports say Hamas has begun assembling stockpiles of advanced weapons outside the region, even as international discussions continue over whether the United States will maintain its push for the group’s disarmament.  

Kan, the public broadcaster, said Sunday that Hamas operatives have been gathering arms in several African countries, in Yemen, and in additional locations viewed as friendly to the organization. The weapons, according to the report, are intended for transfer to “strategic locations,” including Gaza, at a later stage. 

The claims come weeks after the US-brokered ceasefire went into effect, an agreement that includes a requirement that Hamas give up its weapons. Despite that clause, Hamas has publicly signaled that it has not committed to handing anything over. Last month, politburo member Mohammed Nazzal told Reuters he could not say whether the group would disarm. “I can’t answer with a yes or no,” he said, explaining that the issue “depends on the nature of the project” and raising questions about what disarmament would involve and who would receive the weapons. 

At the same time, debate continues over Washington’s position. An Israeli source cited by Channel 13 claimed the White House was weighing whether to move ahead with reconstruction even without an immediate demilitarization mechanism, given the difficulty of finding countries willing to deploy to Gaza to enforce disarmament. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded sharply on Sunday, rejecting any suggestion that Hamas-run areas of Gaza might avoid demilitarization. He said talk of a “so-called non-demilitarization” was unacceptable. “In the 20-point plan, and in any other case, this area will be demilitarized and Hamas will be disarmed — either the easy way or the hard way,” he said, adding that this position aligns with that of President Donald Trump. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a similar message, saying Hamas would be stripped of its weapons on both sides of the Yellow Line, the boundary Israel withdrew behind on October 10 under the ceasefire and hostage-release deal. 

 

News Updates
Banjamin Netanyahu
disarmament
Hamas
Weapons
YEMEN
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods