Residential Building Collapses in Aleppo, Syria, Killing 10

A five-story residential building collapsed in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported. The bodies of six women, a man, and three children were found in the rubble of the collapsed building. A woman and a child were found alive and taken to a hospital for treatment. The collapsed structure was constructed illegally, without a building permit, and the local authorities are now evacuating nearby buildings, in south Aleppo’s Al Fardos neighborhood, that are also considered to be unsafe. In addition to the problem of rampant illegal construction, large parts of Aleppo have been destroyed or damaged by wars, and returning refugees who have no good alternatives end up living in unsafe conditions, in damaged or only partially repaired buildings.