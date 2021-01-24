Saudi Arabia Intercepts Missile Over Capital, Riyadh

Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile or drone attack over its capital, Riyadh, on Saturday morning.

The “hostile target” exploded in the air over Riyadh on Saturday morning. It was widely believed to have been launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have launched attacks on the capital and other Saudi cities since 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition fought against the Houthis and in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The Houthis denied the Saturday morning attack launch.

Several flights coming in to Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Saturday morning were delayed, Al Jazeera reported.

In one of its last actions, the Trump Administration designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization.