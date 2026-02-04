Saudi Arabia, Turkey Expand Economic and Energy Cooperation After Erdogan Visit

A joint Saudi–Turkish statement issued Tuesday detailed plans to broaden cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and regional coordination following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the kingdom and his meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The talks focused on advancing bilateral ties through initiatives linked to Saudi Vision 2030 and Turkey’s Century Vision. Both sides agreed to increase non-oil trade, strengthen public-private partnerships, and promote cross-investment in finance, construction, and renewable energy.

Riyadh and Ankara expressed readiness to collaborate on infrastructure and development projects aligned with Vision 2030. Areas highlighted at a recent investment forum—tourism, information technology, and healthcare—were identified as practical avenues for cooperation.

Energy coordination was a central theme. The statement cited expanded collaboration in oil, petroleum products, and petrochemicals, as well as renewables, electricity networks, grid interconnection, storage, and efficiency. The two countries also noted opportunities to work together on clean hydrogen, including related technology, transport, and storage.

On climate matters, both governments reaffirmed their commitment to United Nations climate agreements and joint efforts to reduce emissions through a circular carbon economy. Saudi Arabia welcomed Turkey’s hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya in November 2026.

The statement further addressed coordination in international organizations on regional issues. Both sides expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, called for civilian protection and adherence to international law, and reiterated support for a two-state solution.

They also emphasized support for political resolutions to conflicts in Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Syria, reflecting a parallel focus on regional stability alongside expanded economic and energy ties.