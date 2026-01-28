Saudi Arabia, UAE Bar Use of Airspace for Attacks on Iran as US Forces Approach Region

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said they will not permit their airspace, territory, or waters to be used for attacks against Iran, as US–Iran tensions intensify and American naval forces move closer to the region.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman conveyed the message in a phone call Tuesday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Saudi Press Agency reported. During the conversation, the crown prince said the kingdom would not allow its territory or airspace to be used by any party for military action against Iran, regardless of direction. He added that Riyadh respects Iran’s sovereignty and favors resolving disputes through dialogue to strengthen regional security and stability.

Pezeshkian thanked Saudi Arabia for its position and commended the crown prince’s role in promoting stability in the region.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates issued a similar statement. Afra Al Hameli, director of strategic communications at the UAE foreign ministry, wrote on X that the UAE “confirms its commitment to not allowing its airspace, land or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran.” She added that Abu Dhabi would not offer logistical support for such actions and emphasized that dialogue, de-escalation, and respect for international law remain the preferred path to managing regional crises.

The statements from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi come as US warships approach the Middle East. President Donald Trump said another US “armada” is heading toward Iran and expressed hope that Tehran would reach an agreement with Washington.

“There is another beautiful armada floating beautifully toward Iran right now,” Trump said in a speech. “I hope they make a deal.”

It was not immediately clear whether he was referring to the USS Abraham Lincoln and accompanying vessels that arrived in the region on Monday or to a separate carrier strike group.