Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Admitted to Hospital

The monarch of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, was admitted to a hospital on Saturday. King Salman was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah for medical tests, the official Saudi Press Agency announced on Sunday.

Salman, who has served as king since 2015, had gallbladder surgery two years ago, and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.

King Salman’s title is Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The country is run for the most part by his son, Mohammed bin Salman, considered the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.