Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Prince, Now PM, Has Immunity in Khashoggi Killing, Lawyers Say
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Osaka, Japan in 2019. (Alan Santos via Flickr)
News Updates
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
Jamal Khashoggi
Immunity

Saudi Prince, Now PM, Has Immunity in Khashoggi Killing, Lawyers Say

The Media Line Staff
10/04/2022

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from prosecution in the US in a federal lawsuit filed over the killing of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, his lawyer told a US court. The crown prince, known as MBS, last week was named the kingdom’s prime minister by King Salman in a royal decree, a position traditionally held by the king.

Prince Mohammed is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia and is first in line to succeed his father as king.

“The Royal Order leaves no doubt that the Crown Prince is entitled to status-based immunity,” lawyers for the prince said in a petition requesting a federal district court in Washington dismiss the case, noting that the US has  recognized immunity from prosecution for other heads of state.

Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian citizen, entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, to collect documents for his upcoming marriage. He was never seen leaving the consulate. His fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, sounded the alarm when Khashoggi did not return from his appointment. Turkish media later reported that Khashoggi was strangled shortly after he entered the consulate and that his body was dismembered and disposed of. Saudi officials called the killing rogue, though many, including the United States, believe that it was approved by the crown prince; Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the prince. Prince Mohammed has denied responsibility.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.