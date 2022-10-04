Saudi Prince, Now PM, Has Immunity in Khashoggi Killing, Lawyers Say

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from prosecution in the US in a federal lawsuit filed over the killing of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, his lawyer told a US court. The crown prince, known as MBS, last week was named the kingdom’s prime minister by King Salman in a royal decree, a position traditionally held by the king.

Prince Mohammed is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia and is first in line to succeed his father as king.

“The Royal Order leaves no doubt that the Crown Prince is entitled to status-based immunity,” lawyers for the prince said in a petition requesting a federal district court in Washington dismiss the case, noting that the US has recognized immunity from prosecution for other heads of state.

Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian citizen, entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, to collect documents for his upcoming marriage. He was never seen leaving the consulate. His fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, sounded the alarm when Khashoggi did not return from his appointment. Turkish media later reported that Khashoggi was strangled shortly after he entered the consulate and that his body was dismembered and disposed of. Saudi officials called the killing rogue, though many, including the United States, believe that it was approved by the crown prince; Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the prince. Prince Mohammed has denied responsibility.